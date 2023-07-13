Corpus Christi workers find Iowa woman’s ring with father’s ashes in city garbage

By Althea Castro De La Mata

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Emily Dickerson recently visited Corpus Christi and lost something that seemed impossible to find.

Her dad had passed away when she was young, and the only memory she had left of him was a cremation ring.

“This is what I have so my dad is with me all the time no matter what,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson was visiting from Iowa and she was in town on a school trip.

She and her classmates spent part of the day at McGee Beach, when she realized she had misplaced the cremation ring, along with three others.

The rings were left in a lunch box that held a lot of sentimental value, but was accidentally trashed.

“It kind of hit me, the realization, ‘oh my gosh, I misplaced these,’ I don’t know what I did, and then I realized where I had left them, and I was a complete utter of panic,” Dickerson said. “I ran to the bathroom and called my mom and told her this is the situation, I do not know what to do, I was in tears, I was a mess.”

Dickerson’s mom Tina Koch immediately called the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to try and see if they could possibly find it, which they said seemed impossible.

Three days later after digging through the trash, Corpus Christi city employees found all four rings.

“I am surprised (the city employee) even called me. I answered her questions, she wanted a description of the ring and then she told me she had it and I had no words. I instantly started crying.” Koch said.

Dickerson and her mom said it’s inspiring to still find hope in humanity.

“They didn’t really completely know the story behind the rings either,” Dickerson said. “They still went above and beyond to (find) that.”.

Koch said she believes the ring was meant to find its way back to her.

“It was like finding a needle in a hay sack, I am a true, anyone who believes in a higher power believes that Emily definitely had a guardian angel that day,” Koch said.

