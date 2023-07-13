Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France. He’s still reeling from an early crash

ROANNE, France (AP) — Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen has left the Tour de France ahead of Thursday’s 12th stage. He says it was impossible for him to reach Paris where the race ends. The European champion from the Soudal-QuickStep team crashed during the fourth stage of the three-week race and has since struggled to recover. He decided it was time to stop ahead of a difficult mid-mountain stage that will be followed by three grueling treks in the Jura and the Alps. The Tour ends on July 23 in Paris.

