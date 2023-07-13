Sudan’s neighbors meet in Cairo at summit seeking to end raging conflict
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Leaders from Sudan’s six neighboring countries met in Cairo for the most high-profile peace talks since conflict erupted across the northeastern African country in mid-April. Thursday’s meeting, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya. Sudan has been rocked by violence since April when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting. Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said last month that the conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others.