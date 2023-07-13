FIFA to lift Saudi club Al Nassr’s player registration ban when debt to Leicester is paid

ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester. FIFA says it will lift the ban “upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.” Al Nassr was ordered by a FIFA-appointed judge in 2021 to pay Leicester $513,000 plus interest. Leicester filed the complaint because of unpaid clauses due from the $20 million sale of Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa. Al Nassr is now majority owned by the $700 billion Public Investment Fund. It can still buy players though not register them to play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.