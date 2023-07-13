Man City gets $4.6 million from FIFA to top list of club payments from World Cup player fund

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City has topped the list of FIFA payments to clubs whose players were selected for the 32 national teams in Qatar. The Premier League and Champions League winner also topped the club payment list after the 2018 World Cup. FIFA says Man City got almost $4.6 million from the $209 million fund allocated to reward clubs who nurtured players selected for the tournament. FIFA said 440 clubs in 51 countries were rewarded with payments. The fund came from the governing body’s $7.5 billion income for the four-year commercial cycle mostly tied to the 2022 men’s tournament. The fund total will be $355 million for each men’s World Cup in 2026 and 2030. The 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the first with 48 teams and an expected 1,104 players selected.

