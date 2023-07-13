McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laughing off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams. McIlroy says he would retire if LIV Golf was the only place left on earth to play though he’d still compete at the majors. Those are part of his first comments since the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. One of the documents Congress obtained contained a series of dreamy proposals for compromise. McIlroy has not hidden his disdain for the rival circuit funded by Saudi Arabia.