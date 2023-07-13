Skip to Content
Penguins goalie Jarry eager to put injury woes behind him after signing a 5-year deal

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is welcoming the pressure that comes with his new five-year contract. The two-time All-Star says his plan was to always remain in Pittsburgh, one of the reasons he signed the deal just a few hours into free agency. Jarry struggled with injuries at times last season. His inconsistent play was one of the reasons the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Jarry says he’s 100% healthy now and believes Pittsburgh will be more competitive going forward.

