Aaron Judge ramps up pregame work; Boone thinks July return is possible

DENVER (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took batting practice and ran in the outfield Friday as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right big toe. The reigning AL MVP said he’s been fitted with an insole for support. Before his team played the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he’s encouraged by Judge’s progress and thinks there’s a chance the star outfielder could return to the lineup this month. Judge is batting .291 with 19 homers, 40 RBIs and a 1.078 OPS in 49 games this season. He hasn’t played since injuring his toe when he banged into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

