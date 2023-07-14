Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw says sore left shoulder will likely keep him sidelined until August

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August. Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal. The Dodgers did not announce what the MRI revealed, and Kershaw seemed frustated by the diagnosis. He played catch before the Dodgers opened a three-game series against the Mets and said he was going to throw a bullpen session next week in Baltimore.

