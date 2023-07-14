Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4. With the Giants trailing 4-3, Wilmer Flores led off the seventh with a double and J.D. Davis walked with one out. Both runners advanced on Austin Hedges’ passed ball, and Flores scored on Bailey’s single. Davis also came home on the play when right fielder Henry Davis overran the ball for an error. Bailey stole second and then Matos capped the outburst with his two-out single off Ryan Borucki. All three runs were charged to Colin Holderman. Michael Conforto had a two-run single for San Francisco. Ji Man Choi homered for the Pirates.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.