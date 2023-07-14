Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport this summer after strike vote

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays after almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay. The Unite union said Friday that members including baggage handlers and check-in staff who are employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for a subsequent four-day stretch from Aug. 4. The union said the action will “inevitably” cause disruption. The airlines affected are British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI, WestJet and Wizz Air. Gatwick has a particular focus during the summer to Europe’s beach resorts in the Mediterranean.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.