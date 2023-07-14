Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz warm up on No. 1 Court for their Wimbledon semifinal matches

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court with rain coming down outside. The seven-time champion will face Jannik Sinner on Centre Court later in the day. Djokovic is looking to win a 24th major title while Sinner is trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time. Sinner also spent some time on No. 1 Court. The last player to warm up in the second-biggest stadium at the All England Club was top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal match on Centre Court in the late match. Medvedev practiced on Centre Court.

