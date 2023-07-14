Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his ‘home’ race where he has won 4 times

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Dixon loves racing in Toronto with good reason. The IndyCar driver from New Zealand has won four times on the street course, including last year. He has work to do this weekend, trailing Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou and series leader by 110 points. The track has changed since Dixon’s victory a year ago, with the surface between Turns 8 and 11 redone for a smoother ride.

