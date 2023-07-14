Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Curry had 27 points in the opening round under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse. The Golden State Warriors star had a fast start with two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes at Edgewood Tahoe. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was second. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21, and Fox News host Bret Baier had 20. Defending champion Tony Romo was tied for 13th with 16 points. Charles Barkley was tied for 79th in the 93-player field at minus-8.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.