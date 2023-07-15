Burger hits go-ahead homer as White Sox beat Braves 6-5 for first win in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 for their first win in Atlanta. Strider had 10 strikeouts but allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings. Lance Lynn allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings as Chicago earned its first win in eight games in Atlanta. The White Sox lost three games at Turner Field in 2002 and also were swept in three games at Truist Park in 2019 before losing the opener of the three-game series on Friday night, 9-0.

