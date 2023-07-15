Siri homers twice and Rays beat Royals 6-1 in doubleheader opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers and the Tampa Bay Rays opened the second half by beating the Kansas City Royals 6-1 in a doubleheader opener. A day after the series opener was rained out, Tyler Glasnow gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second straight after a season-high seven-game losing streak. Glasnow had been 0-3 in four starts since a June 14 win at Oakland. Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals.

