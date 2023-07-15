Mass crash on Tour briefly halts Stage 14. Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

ANNEMASSE, France (AP) — Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero has been evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday. Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, hit the ground and abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. His teammate Adrien Petit got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged. Dozens of racers crashed on the bend of a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Neither defending champion Jonas Vingegaard nor two-time champion Tadej Pogacar were involved in the crash.

