Michael Conforto hits tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Giants beat Pirates for 4th straight win
By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to four games. After LaMonte Wade Jr. walked and Joc Pederson singled with one out against rookie Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2), All-Star closer David Bednar entered and struck out J.D. Davis. Conforto then hit a line drive into right field. Wade scored on a play at the plate, beating right fielder Henry Davis’ throw. Pederson also came home when Pirates catcher Jason Delay threw wildly to second in an unsuccessful bid to get Conforto.