Union beat NYCFC 2-1 for record 17th win in 20 home matches
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — José Martínez and Chris Donovan scored goals to lead Philadelphia to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC, giving the Union a league-record 17 wins in their last 20 home matches. Martínez found the net first, taking a pass from Quinn Sullivan in the 23rd minute and scoring his second goal of the season to give the Union (12-7-4) the lead. Donovan’s first goal this season proved to be the difference, coming unassisted in the 81st minute. Andres Jasson scored his first career goal — unassisted in the 86th minute — to help NYCFC (5-8-11) avoid the shutout. Jasson has made 48 appearances for the club in the past three seasons. Philadelphia becomes the first team to beat NYCFC five straight times