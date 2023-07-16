Australia retains women’s Ashes after England’s chase goes to the last ball of 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Australia has retained the women’s Ashes after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 111 not out narrowly failed to prevent a three-run defeat for England in the second ODI. England fell short on 279-7 with Sciver-Brunt’s attempted slog-sweep for six from Jess Jonassen’s last delivery of the match only going for one. England’s victory in Bristol on Wednesday had leveled the multi-format series at 6-6 in points but Heather Knight’s side knew only a fourth consecutive win over the world champions would keep alive their hopes of winning back the urn. Put into bat first at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl, Australia posted 282-7 with Ellyse Perry hitting 91 and Annabel Sutherland adding 50. Georgia Wareham smashed 24 runs off the final over for Australia.

