Guardians’ Bieber, sidelined by inflamed elbow, awaits consultation with orthopedist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber was hoping for the best as he awaited a consultation with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on his inflamed right elbow. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Cleveland made the IL move retroactive to Wednesday. Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, including 0-3 with a 5.22 ERA in his last five outings. He said the forearm began bothering him a few weeks ago and became less manageable during his last start on July 9,

