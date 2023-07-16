Kevin Harvick tries to end NASCAR winless drought at New Hampshire race postponed by rain

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Rain has postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until Monday. Kevin Harvick will try to end a long losing streak, which would give him the record for the most wins at New Hampshire and an automatic spot in NASCAR’s playoffs. Harvick currently would make the playoffs based on points. The 11 drivers ahead of him in the standings are all 2023 race winners. Harvick is lumbering into New Hampshire on a cold streak, with finishes in the No. 4 Ford of 24th, 29th and 30th over his last three races. Harvick has four career wins at New Hampshire and 60 in the Cup series.

