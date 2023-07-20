Chiefs hope latest rookie class can produce the same way as last year’s bunch

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs probably would have not won the Super Bowl last season without some spectacular play from their rookie class. Four defensive backs carved out crucial roles, George Karlaftis was one of their best pass rushers, Skyy Moore had a big punt return in the Super Bowl and seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco became the starting running back. Now, the pressure is on for this year’s group of first-year players to produce. That class is headlined by defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who grew up in suburban Kansas City and played at Kansas State, and wide receiver Rashee Rice, who already has caught Patrick Mahomes’ eye.

