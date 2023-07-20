Hate speech posted on economics website is traced to some leading universities, research finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday. Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists. Yet the new research points in the opposite direction. It indicates that economists at top-tier schools, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago were among the site’s active participants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.