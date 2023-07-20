Skip to Content
Women’s World Cup opening ceremony focused on First Nations

By ZACH ALLEN
Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Women’s World Cup has opened with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia. In a moment intended by soccer’s world governing body to stress the cultural roots of co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, along with international unity, the roughly 10-minute ceremony focused on groups of people meeting at the center of the Eden Park in a gesture of peaceful competition.

