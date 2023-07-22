Japan cruises to 5-0 opening win over Zambia at Women’s World Cup
By LUKE VARGAS
Associated Press
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals and Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist as Japan beat Zambia 5-0 to open Women’s World Cup play for both sides. Miyazawa found the back of the net on one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in what was their World Cup debut. Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo. Endo capped off the night for her side in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.