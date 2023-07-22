Japan cruises to 5-0 opening win over Zambia at Women’s World Cup

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals and Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist as Japan beat Zambia 5-0 to open Women’s World Cup play for both sides. Miyazawa found the back of the net on one-time finishes on either side of halftime to secure an easy win over the Copper Queens in what was their World Cup debut. Tanaka, denied goals twice on offside calls, scored in similar fashion in the 55th minute, assisted by Endo. Endo capped off the night for her side in the 71st minute, finding herself alone on the left side of goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s goal and slotting home a left-footed strike.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.