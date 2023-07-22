Live updates | Break out the brellies! British Open soaked by rain

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Break out the brellies! The third round of the British Open has begun with steady rain and fairways dotted with various umbrellas at Royal Liverpool. The gallery is as robust as ever for the northwest of England, and there is plenty to watch. Brian Harman will start out with a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. They don’t tee off until the middle of the afternoon. Rickie Fowler and Robert MacIntyre are in the lead group. They’re followed immediately by the likes of Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.