Netherlands scores early then shuts down Portugal 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
By ELLEN McINTYRE
Associated Press
DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s World Cup as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run. The Dutch defender gathered herself as teammate Sherida Spitse lofted a corner kick her way, then headed the ball across the goal into the far side of the net. An offside review delayed the Dutch celebration. The win sets up the Netherlands for a rematch of the 2019 final against the United States. The U.S. won that final 2-0.