Australia retains Ashes as rain ruins England’s hopes of victory in 4th test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford after weeks of blockbuster entertainment in the closest and most exciting Ashes contest since 2005. Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia. England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts. Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.