The gap is closing at the Women’s World Cup as the underdogs rise up
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — The underdogs are rising up at the Women’s World Cup. Jamaica’s 0-0 draw with one of the tournament favorites France was the latest evidence that the gap is closing in international soccer. There were enough examples of that during the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year with Saudi Arabia beating eventual champion Argentina. Morocco became the first African team to advance to the semifinals. Jamaica’s draw with France followed a growing pattern at this World Cup. New Zealand upset Ada Hegeberg’s Norway with a 1-0 win in the opening match and Australia struggled to see off debutant Ireland, needing a penalty to seal a win by the same score.