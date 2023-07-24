2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died Saturday after the child’s father found him unresponsive earlier in the day. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana, Illinois, was pronounced dead Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital. The coroner’ office says preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play. Northrup says that “at this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results.”

