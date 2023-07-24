Cancer survivor Caicedo, 18, set to make her Women’s World Cup debut for Colombia against Koreans

SYDNEY (AP) — Colombia’s star forward Linda Caicedo survived an ovarian cancer diagnosis at 15 and now she’s ready to make her Women’s World Cup debut against South Korea. The 18-year-old Caicedo has a message for those battling cancer: “I am an example that you can get out of that and overcome this.” Tuesday’s match in Sydney also could mark the World Cup debut of 16-year-old South Korea forward Casey Phair. She has a Korean mother and American father and was raised in the U.S. Phair is not expected to start. Should she play, she’d become the youngest player ever to play in a World Cup, men’s or women’s.

