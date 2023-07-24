Carlos Santana slugs a pair of 2-run HRs, Pirates go deep 4 times in an 8-4 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates went deep four times in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night. Liover Peguero also hit a two-run home run and Jack Suwinksi added a solo shot as the Pirates tagged Padres starter Yu Darvish four times. San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim slugged a pair of homers in the loss. Pirate starter Quinn Priester (1-1) earned his first victory in his second big league start. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out four.

