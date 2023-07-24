Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension. The deal comes less than a month after he was named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final. Nill is now signed through the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old has said he hopes to work out a succession plan with owner Tom Gaglardi. Nill just finished his 10th season in Dallas. The Stars lost to the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the West final. Dallas has made the postseason six times under Nill.

