Ada Hegerberg does not start Norway’s critical match against Switzerland at Women’s World Cup
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Norway striker and former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was seen walking back into the tunnel moments before her country’s Women’s World Cup match against Switzerland despite being named to the starting lineup. Sophie Roman Haug started in Hegerberg’s place as Norway’s striker after initially being listed as a possible substitute for the match. The team’s official Twitter account quoted national team doctor Trygve Hunemo saying that “Ada Hegerberg got a feeling in the groin on the last sprint during the warm-up.”