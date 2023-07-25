Colombia coach misses Women’s World Cup win over South Korea, also suspended for Germany match
By ZEKE PALERMO
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — Colombia wins its first match of the Women’s World Cup 2-0 over South Korea Tuesday without head coach Nelson Abadía on the touchline. Abadía, Colombia’s manager since 2017, received a red card at the end of the 2022 Copa América Femenina final for arguing with a match official, according to a CONMEBOL spokesperson. The red card meant Abadía would have to miss Colombia’s next two competitive matches, which happen to be the first two matches of this Women’s World Cup. He also will miss Colombia’s match against Germany on Sunday, which is likely to decide the Group H winner.