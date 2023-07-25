Naoya Inoue stops Stephen Fulton and wins world titles in his 4th weight class

TOKYO (AP) — Naoya Inoue became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton in the eighth round to claim the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles. Inoue made an impressive debut at 122 pounds with a dominant performance against the previously unbeaten Fulton at Ariake Arena. The Japanese star knocked down Fulton in the opening minute of the eighth round with a big left hand after stunning him with a body jab and a punishing right. Inoue finished moments later, pummeling Fulton with punches in the corner to force the referee to halt the bout.

