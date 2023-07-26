Canada’s Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women’s World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Canada captain Christine Sinclair’s quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty. The 40-year-old Sinclair was visibly limping late in Olympic champion Canada’s 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland in Perth on Wednesday night and needed treatment. Canada coach Bev Priestman told a post-match news conference she wasn’t sure exactly what was wrong with the veteran forward. Sinclair missed a penalty kick in Canada’s 0-0 opening draw against Nigeria. She wasn’t included in the starting 11 against Ireland but added energy and direction when she went on as a substitute. Things don’t get easier for Canada at the Women’s World Cup with a potential group decider against co-host Australia next Monday.

