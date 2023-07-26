PatRick Environmental sending C.O. firefighters to wildfires blazing across the state, region

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond-based contract firefighting firm PatRick Environmental is, as you might expect, very busy this early, ramped-up fire season, contracting local firefighters to send across the state. Over 300 of their firefighters are battling wildfires across the region.

The company has been a firefighting contractor based in Central Oregon for close to a half-century.

Six large fires are burning in the state of Oregon, spreading resources thin. PatRick Environmental crews work with federal and state firefighters as the first line of defense.

Isabella Warren spoke with PatRick Environmental officials Wednesday to learn about their ranks of contract firefighters and the training that goes in to working the front lines. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.