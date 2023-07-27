Bend man accused of setting bush on fire in downtown alley, arrested on arson, criminal mischief charges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 45-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday afternoon on arson and criminal mischief charges, accused of setting a bush on fire in an alley, damaging the wall of the Post Office Plaza Building on Wall Street.

Police responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the report of a man trying to set a bush on fire in the alley in the 700 block of NW Wall Street, Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses said after setting the bush on fire, the man left the scene and hid nearby, Miller said.

Officers worked with Bend Fire & Rescue to put out the fire, which had spread to the exterior wall of the building.

Officers detained the man and said he had lighters in his front pocket. He was taken to the county jail and booked on second-degree charges of arson and criminal mischief.

"Just in the past week, local law enforcement agencies and fire departments have responded to multiple fires in the area that could have heavily damaged our community," Miller said. "These are preventable, and everyone must be responsible to keep Bend safe from fire."