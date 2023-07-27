Denmark, lacking Women’s World Cup experience, carries confidence into England match

SYDNEY (AP) — Going into this year’s Women’s World Cup, the entire Denmark national team had played in a World Cup for a combined zero minutes. After not qualifying for the tournament the past 16 years, the Danes are back. The Red and White got off to a nice start in Group D with a 1-0 victory over China. Now the team feels more calm and confident ahead of its match Friday against European champion England at Sydney Football Stadium. Denmark captain Pernille Harder says the team knows what to expect now: “We definitely settled our nerves a bit.”

