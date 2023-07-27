Hawaii doesn’t want firearms on its beaches. The state’s latest gun control law goes before a judge

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is scheduled to consider whether to temporarily stop Hawaii from enforcing a new state law that prohibits carrying a gun on beaches and other locations deemed sensitive. Three Maui residents are suing to block the measure. They argue Hawaii is going too far with a ban that also includes restaurants serving alcohol and bank parking lots. Hawaii says it is crucial for public safety and the health of the economy, as beaches are a “central pillar” of its $19 billion tourism industry. A Washington, D.C., corporate attorney who is a former acting U.S. solicitor general is working pro-bono to help Hawaii defend the law.

