Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a four-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018. The president said in a statement that: “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward.” It was the president’s first public acknowledgment of the child. The president added that he and first lady Jill Biden “only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.