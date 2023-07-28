Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has rejected a ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong,” in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city. The song was written during mass protests against the government in the Chinese territory in 2019 and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty. The government-requested ban would have targeted anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China. Critics had said a ban would have a far-reaching impact on the city’s freedoms of expression and information, which have become increasingly threadbare under Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement.

