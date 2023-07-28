Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Millions of Shiite Muslims in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and around the world are commemorating Ashoura. That’s a remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, which gave birth to their faith. In Afghanistan, the Taliban cut mobile phone services in key cities holding commemorations for fear of militants targeting Shiites, whom Sunni extremists consider heretics. Security forces in neighboring Pakistan also stood on high alert as the commemorations there have seen attacks in the past. Not all Shiites, however, were to mark the day Friday. Both Iraq and Lebanon planned their remembrances for Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.