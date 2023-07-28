Officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but acquitted of the third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter. Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured. Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks even though they can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. She said she was focused on the threat that could come from Rios-Gonzalez and her pickup truck, not the ground.

