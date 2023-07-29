Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to a new location after flames and smoke subsided

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that salvage crews are preparing to tow a car-carrying cargo ship that has been burning for days in the North Sea to a new anchor point after flames and smoke on board subsided. Fire erupted in the Fremantle Highway late Tuesday night near a chain of islands in the northern Netherlands and has been blazing ever since. The ship is carrying 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles. One crew member died and others were injured after the fire broke out. The cause of the fire hasn’t been established. The Dutch government said Saturday it will be towed, likely over the weekend, to a new position north of the island of Schiermonnikoog.

