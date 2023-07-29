Indian opposition lawmakers visit violence-wracked state in bid to pressure Modi’s government

NEW DELHI (AP) — A group of Indian opposition lawmakers on Saturday visited a remote northeastern state where deadly ethnic clashes have killed at least 130 people, in a bid to pressure the government to take action against the violence, which began in May. The delegation of 20 MPs, who are part of a new opposition alliance called INDIA, arrived in Manipur state for a two-day visit to assess the situation on the ground. The ongoing violence and bloodshed have displaced tens of thousands in recent months: mobs have rampaged through villages, torching houses and buildings. Tucked in the mountains on the border with Myanmar, Manipur is on the brink of a civil war.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.