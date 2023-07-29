It’s a miracle, say family of Japanese soldier killed in WWII, as flag he carried returns from US

TOKYO (AP) — Toshihiro Mutsuda was only five years old when he last saw his father, who was drafted by Japan’s Imperial Army in 1943 and killed in action. For him, his father, Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, was a bespectacled man in an old family photo standing by a signed good-luck flag that he carried to war. On Saturday, when the flag was returned to him from the USS Lexington Museum where it had been on display for 29 years, Mutsuda, now 83, said: “It’s a miracle.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.