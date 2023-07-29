Power station fire, explosions cut off power in much of Iraq in scorching summer heat, officials say

BAGHDAD (AP) — Power was cut off in large swaths of southern and central Iraq during scorching summer heat and observances of the Shiite holy day of Ashoura after a fire broke out at a power station in the southern city of Basra. The fire Saturday at the Al-Bkir substation in Basra resulted in the separation of transmission lines linking the southern and central regions, leading to a complete shutdown of the electrical system in the area. That’s according to Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity, which said the fire was accidental. Also on Saturday, officials say the northern transmission line in a remote area of western Iraq had been sabotaged: Three towers were hit by improvised explosive devices, putting the line out of service.

